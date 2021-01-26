Andhra logs 172 more Covid cases, tally 8.87 lakh

Amaravati, Jan 26 : Andhra Pradesh reported 172 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally over 8.87 lakh, while 203 more patients recovered from the virus on Tuesday.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number (39) of cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Visakhapatnam (34), Guntur (22), East Godavari (21) and Kadapa (15).

Among other places, Chittoor (11), Srikakulam (10), Anantapur (7), West Godavari (5), Prakasam (4), Nellore (3) and Kurnool (1).

Incidentally, no case was recorded in the district of Vizianagaram.

East Godavari district’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.86 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more patient succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,150.

The total recoveries in Andhra Pradesh now stand over 8.78 lakh.

Though the total number of infections crossed 8.87 lakh, active cases currently stand at 1,357.

With 38,323 more tests, total Covid-19 tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh so far have crossed 1.29 crore.

