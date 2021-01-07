Andhra logs 295 more Covid infections, tally 8.84 lakh

Amaravati, Jan 7 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 295 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.84 lakh, even as 368 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Thursday.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours, 45, followed by Chittoor (39), Guntur (35), East Godavari (32) and Anantapur (30).

Among other places, Nellore (24), Visakhapatnam (22), West Godavari (21), Kurnool and Prakasam (12 each), Kadapa (10), Srikakulam (9) and Vizianagaram (4).

With the addition of new cases, East Godavari continues to be the district which has seen the highest number of infections at more than 1.23 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh’s positivity rate fell to 7.27 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more patient succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state’s Covid death toll to 7,126.

With 368 more people getting cured, the total number of recoveries rose to 8.74 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

With 59,410 more tests, the total number of Covid tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.21 crore.

