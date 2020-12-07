Andhra logs 316 new corona cases, 595 more recoveries

News Desk 1Published: 7th December 2020 9:25 pm IST
Amaravati, Dec 7 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 316 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 8.72 lakh, even as 595 more patients recovered from the virus on Monday.

With more recoveries than new cases, active cases came down to 5,626.

Guntur accounted for highest 87 infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Kadapa and Krishna (36 each), East Godavari (35), Chittoor (32), Nellore (25), West Godavari (15), Srikakulam (13), Visakhapatnam (12), Anantapur and Prakasam (9 each), Kurnool (4), and Vizianagaram (3).

East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of corona cases at 1.22 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh has a positivity rate of 8.34 per cent, higher than the national average of 6.55 per cent.

With 595 more recoveries, the total cases in this category rose to 8.59 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

With 43,006 more tests, the total numbers reached 1.04 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The per million population test figures were 1.95 lakh, significantly higher than the national average of 1.06 lakh.

Source: IANS

