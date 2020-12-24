Andhra logs 379 new Covid cases, tally 8.79 lakh

Amaravati, Dec 23 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 379 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.79 lakh, even as 490 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Wednesday.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number of infections in the past 24 hours, 84, followed by Chittoor (64), Guntur (46), East Godavari (35) and Kadapa (33).

Among other places, Visakhapatnam saw 32 cases, Anantapur (19), Srikakulam (16), Nellore (15), Prakasam and West Godavari districts (13 each), Kurnool (5) and Vizianagaram (4).

With the addition of new cases, East Godavari continues to be the district which has seen the highest number of infections, at more than 1.23 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh’s positivity rate fell to 7.71 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 6.15 per cent.

Meanwhile, three more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state’s Covid death toll to 7,085.

With 490 more people getting cured, the total number of recoveries rose to 8.68 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

With 57,716 more tests, the total number of Covid tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.14 crore.

