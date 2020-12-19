Andhra logs 479 more Covid cases as recoveries outnumber

Amaravati, Dec 19 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 479 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.78 lakh, even as 497 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Saturday.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number of cases, 92, in the past 24 hours, followed by Chittoor (87), Guntur (62), East Godavari and Visakhapatnam (47 each).

Among other places, Kurnool (26), Kadapa (23), West Godavari (22), Prakasam (21), Nellore (16), Anantapur and Vizianagaram (13 each) and Srikakulam (10).

With the new cases, East Godavari continues to be the district which has seen the highest number of infections at 1.23 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh’s positivity rate fell to 7.84 per cent, but was still higher than the national average of 6.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, four more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state’s Covid death toll to 7,074.

With 497 more people getting cured, the total number of recoveries rose to 8.66 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

However, the number of active cases declined to 4,355 in the past 24 hours.

With 62,215 more tests, the total number of Covid tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.11 crore.

