Andhra logs 538 more Covid cases, tally 8.73 lakh

News Desk 1Updated: 11th December 2020 4:00 am IST
Amaravati, Dec 10 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 538 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.73 lakh, even as 558 more recoveries outnumbered infections on Thursday.

Chittoor accounted for the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours, 95, followed by Krishna (86), Guntur and West Godavari (72 each), East Godavari (50), Prakasam (35) and Visakhapatnam (31).

Among other places, Nellore (24), Srikakulam (21), Kurnool (18), Anantapur (14), Kadapa (13) and Vizianagaram (7).

With the addition of new cases, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 1.22 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh has a positivity rate of 8.22 per cent, higher than the national average of 6.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, two more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the southern state’s Covid death toll to 7,047.

With 558 more people getting cured, the total number of recoveries rose to 8.61 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

With 64,354 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.06 crore.

The per million population test figures were 1.99 lakh, significantly higher than the national average of 1.08 lakh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

