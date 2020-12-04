Andhra logs 599 more Covid cases as recoveries increase

Amaravati, Dec 4 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 599 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.7 lakh, even as 913 more patients recovered from the virus on Friday.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number of infections in the past 24 hours, at 115, followed by Chittoor (92), West Godavari (85), Guntur (71) and East Godavari (60), Srikakulam (41), Kadapa (25), Anantapur (24), Nellore (23), Visakhapatnam (22), Prakasam (20), Kurnool (13) and Vizianagaram (8).

With the new additions, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.22 lakh.

On Friday, 913 more patients recovered from the disease to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.57 lakh, narrowing the gap between total number of infections and recoveries.

Active cases have plummeted to 6,422.

With 63,406 more Covid tests, the total number of tests crossed the one crore mark to reach 1.02 crore.

Source: IANS

