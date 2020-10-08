Andhra logs 5k new Covid cases, recoveries continue to outnumber

By News Desk 1Published: 8th October 2020 10:24 pm IST

Amaravati, Oct 8 : Andhra Pradesh on Thursday registered 5,292 new Covid-19 positive cases, raising the state’s tally to 7.3 lakh, even as 6,102 patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections.

Beating East Godavari district, Chittoor logged the highest number of infections at 784 cases, increasing the district’s tally to exactly 60,000.

Among other places, East Godavari accounted for 652 infections, followed by West Godavari (612), Prakasam (591), Guntur (493), Krishna (399), Kadapa (323) and Nellore (311).

Meanwhile, 42 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide death toll to 6,128.

However, the positive trend of higher recoveries continues with 6,102 more patients getting discharged and outnumbering infections. Total recoveries rose to 6.8 lakh.

Of the 7.3 lakh cases, active Covid cases plummeted to 48,661.

