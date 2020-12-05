Andhra logs 630 new Covid cases amid rising recoveries

News Desk 1Published: 5th December 2020 10:14 pm IST
Andhra logs 599 more Covid cases as recoveries increase

Amaravati, Dec 5 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 630 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.71 lakh, even as 882 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber fresh cases on Saturday.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours at 97, followed by West Godavari (90), Chittoor (89), Guntur (85) East Godavari (64), Visakhapatnam (40), Prakasam (35), Nellore (32), Anantapur (29), Kadapa (28), Vizianagaram (24), Srikakulam (12) and Kurnool (5).

With the new additions, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.22 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh has a Covid positivity rate of 8.42 per cent, higher than the national average of 6.59 per cent.

READ:  Italy reports drop in active Covid-19 cases

On Saturday, 882 more patients recovered from the disease to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.58 lakh, narrowing the gap between total number of infections and recoveries. Of the 8.71 lakh cases, active cases have plummeted to 6,166.

With 57,132 more Covid tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1 crore-mark to reach 1.03 crore.

Per million population, the state tested 1.93 lakh samples for the virus, significantly higher than the national average of 1.05 lakh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 5th December 2020 10:14 pm IST
Back to top button