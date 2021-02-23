Andhra logs 70 more Covid infections, tally 8.89 lakh

Amaravati, Feb 23 : Andhra Pradesh reported 70 new Covid infections on Tuesday, raising the state’s tally over 8.89 lakh, even as 84 more persons recovered in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 18, followed by East Godavari and Visakhapatnam (9 each), Krishna (7), Nellore (6) and Guntur (5).

Among other places, Srikakulam and West Godavari (4 each), Vizianagaram (3), Anantapur (2) and Kadapa (1). Kurnool did not witness even a single infection in the past 24 hours.

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.46 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.19 per cent.

The state’s active coronavirus cases presently plummeted to 575.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths to 7,168.

Propelled by 84 more recoveries, total recoveries crossed 8.81 lakh in the southern state.

With 28,268 more tests, total Covid tests in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.37 crore.

