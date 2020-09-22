Andhra logs 7,553 Covid cases as recoveries rise

Amaravati, Sep 22 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 7,553 new Covid positive cases, raising the state’s tally to 6.39 lakh, even as 10,555 more patients have recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Tuesday.

With 1,166 more cases, East Godavari continues to log the highest number of cases, continuing to be the ground zero of the pandemic in the southern state.

The district’s tally rose to 88,935 with the new infections.

Among other places, West Godavari district accounted for 989 infections, followed by Chittoor (902), Prakasam (672), Guntur (606), Kadapa (589) and Nellore (556).

In the past 24 hours, Guntur tally breached the 50,000-mark to reach 50,584 cases. Likewise, West Godavari tally is just 300 cases shy of 60,000.

Replicating fewer fatalities of the past few days, Andhra Pradesh reported 51 Covid deaths on Tuesday, increasing the state’s toll to 5,461.

Continuing the positive trend, 10,555 more patients recovered from the virus, increasing the total number of recoveries to 5.62 lakh.

Of the 6.39 lakh cases, 71,465 are active.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.