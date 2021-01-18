Andhra logs 81 new Covid cases, tally at 8.86 lakh

Amaravati, Jan 18 : Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 81 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 8.86 lakh, even as 263 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber the infections.

Kadapa accounted for the highest number, 19, of cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Chittoor (15), Guntur (13), Visakhapatnam (7) and Krishna and Prakasam (6 each).

Among other places, Kurnool and Srikakulam (4 each), East Godavari (3), West Godavari (2) and Nellore and Vizianagaram (1 each).

Incidentally, Ananthapur did not even see a single case.

East Godavari district’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 7.03 per cent, that is still higher than the national average of 5.65 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide Covid death toll to 7,141.

The total recoveries in Andhra now stand over 8.77 lakh.

Though the total number of infections crossed 8.86 lakh, active cases currently stand at 1,713.

With 27,861 more tests, total Covid-19 tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh so far have crossed 1.26 crore.

On Monday, the southern state vaccinated 14,606 more people for coronavirus.

