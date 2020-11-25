Andhra logs 831 more Covid cases, tally 8.64 lakh

Amaravati, Nov 25 : Andhra Pradesh has reported 831 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.64 lakh, even as 1,176 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Tuesday.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number of infections, 145, in the past 24 hours, followed by West Godavari (135), East Godavari (126), Guntur (90) and Chittoor (74).

Among other places, Visakhapatnam (58), Nellore (51), Kadapa (37), Anantapur (34), Kurnool (28), Srikakulam (23), Vizianagaram (18) and Prakasam (12).

With the new additions, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.21 lakh.

Meanwhile, six more people succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, raising the total number of Covid deaths in the state to 6,962.

Chittoor district has witnessed the highest number of Covid deaths at 824.

On Wednesday, 1,447 more patients recovered from the virus to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.45 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

Of the 8.64 lakh cases, active cases have plummeted to 12,673.

Andhra Pradesh has the highest ratio of Covid tests per million samples in the country. It has tested 1.83 lakh people for every million population while the national average is 97,329.

The southern state’s positivity rate has come down to 8.83 per cent.

With 60,726 more tests, Andhra Pradesh has tested more than 97.8 lakh samples for Covid-19 and is fast approaching the 1 crore mark.

