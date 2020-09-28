Andhra logs fewer Covid cases amid 7,000 recoveries

Amaravati, Sep 28 : Andhra Pradesh has registered fewer Covid positive cases at 5,487, increasing the state’s tally to 6.81 lakh, even as 7,210 more recoveries outnumbered infections on Monday.

East Godavari district continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic, recording 1,010 new infections, swelling the total number of cases in the district to 95,200.

Among other places, West Godavari accounted for 903 new infections, followed by Prakasam (634), Guntur (538), Nellore (489), Vizianagaram (362), Chittoor (329) and Anantapur (310).

With the new additions, Chittoor’s tally crossed the 60,000 mark while Visakhapatnam is just 500 cases shy of the 50,000-mark.

Meanwhile, 37 more people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the statewide toll to 5,745.

As usual, recoveries continue to outnumber infections in the southern state. With 7,210 recoveries, total recoveries rose to 6.12 lakh.

Of the 6.81 lakh cases, active cases have plummeted to 63,116.

Source: IANS

