Andhra man dies after jumping off wrong train; 4 others injured

Jhansi: One man died when five passengers jumped off a train in Jhansi after realizing that they had boarded the wrong train.

The deceased, identified as Ajay Kumar, 33, came under the wheels of the train, while four others, including his two siblings, were injured in the incident.

The victims had boarded the wrong train at Jhansi station and panicked when it left the station.

In a hurry, they all jumped off the train which resulted in Ajay’s death.

The incident took place on Thursday, barely a kilometre away from Jhansi railway station.

Ajay was travelling to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh along with his younger siblings Vijay Kumar and Sanjay, cousin Sandeep Kumar and uncle Jagmohan.

They all work as daily wage labourers in a private company in Andhra Pradesh.

Vijay suffered serious injuries and is in coma. The remaining three persons escaped with minor injuries.

Sandeep Kumar, one of the five, told reporters, “They reached Jhansi from Gorakhpur in a bus and had to board a train for Rajahmundry. But by mistake, we boarded a Delhi bound train.”

GRP personnel of Jhansi division said they received a distress message of the incident.

“The five men had jumped off the train after it had travelled nearly a kilometre. The victims panicked and jumped off the train after they realized the mistake,” said sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar.

Ajay’s body has been sent for autopsy, while the injured have been admitted to the government medical college in Jhansi, the official said.