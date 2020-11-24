Andhra man watches Bigg Boss during critical brain surgery

Vishakhapatnam: With the reputation of being one of the top-rated reality shows in India, Bigg Boss’ craze is always high. This story of a man from Andhra Pradesh will only prove it.

According to a report by India Today, a 33-year-old man from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh watched the reality television show Bigg Boss and the 2009 sci-fi movie Avatar as doctors performed critical brain surgery on him.

Neurosurgeons had performed a rare and critical brain surgery at Brinda Neuro Centre, Guntur, to remove a recurrent glioma in the left premotor area. The patient, Vara Prasad had to be kept awake during the surgery.

While doctors operated on him, Prasad stayed awake and enjoyed watching his favorite show Bigg Boss and the Hollywood movie, report said.

The patient was discharged from the hospital on Saturday after recovery.

