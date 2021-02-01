Andhra minister donates Rs 5 lakh for Ram Mandir

By IANS|   Published: 1st February 2021 1:09 pm IST
Amaravati, Feb 1 : Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas made a personal contribution of Rs 5,01,116 for the construction of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

Srinivas handed over the cheque of his donation to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Bharat.

Srinivas’ donation follows a similar gesture by Energy and Forests Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy.

More than a week ago, Reddy donated Rs 3 lakh for the construction of Ram Mandir.

Reddy said it was a great opportunity for him to make the contribution and appreciated RSS for reaching out to all sections of people irrespective of their political background.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Somu Veerraju had also made his contribution, even as several other common people are also chipping in from the southern state.

