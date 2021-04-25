Andhra Minister expresses dissatisfaction over maintenance of COVID-19 centre in Nellore

Published: 25th April 2021
Nellore: Andhra Pradesh Minister P Anil Kumar on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction with the maintenance of a COVID-19 care centre at a government hospital in Nellore.

During a surprise visit to the centre, Kumar expressed frustration on the officials over the lack of basic facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients.

He further ordered the officials to take immediate measures so that no patient faces any inconveniences.

Andhra Pradesh reported 11,766 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest ever single-day case total since the onset of the pandemic in the state in March last year.

The new infections took the cumulative caseload past the one million mark to 10,09,228.

