Andhra minister’s escort vehicle overturns, cop killed

Hyderabad: A policeman died and three others, including two constables, were injured when an escort vehicle in Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister B. Srinivas Reddy’s convoy overturned near Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The minister escaped unhurt in the incident which occurred when he was returning to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.

According to police, the police escort vehicle in the minister’s convoy overturned due to a tire burst.

A head constable of the Andhra Pradesh Police, identified as Papa Rao was killed while two constables and the driver of the vehicle were injured.

When the convoy reached near Koheda village on the Outer Ring Road, the left rear tire of the police escort vehicle suddenly burst. The vehicle somersaulted a few times before coming to a halt.

The minister escaped unhurt as the alert driver of his vehicle applied brakes to avoid colliding with the police vehicle.

The security personnel in the minister’s convoy, with the help of the police and local villagers, rushed the injured to the hospital but the head constable succumbed on the way.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Hayatnagar.

The minister condoled the death of the head constable and promised all assistance to the family.

