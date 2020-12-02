Andhra must give instant monetary relief to farmers: Pawan Kalyan

News Desk 1Published: 3rd December 2020 12:43 am IST
Amaravati, Dec 2 : Tollywood actor and Janasena party founder Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday visited a few Nivar affected villages in Krishna district and demanded that the state government should give an immediate token monetary relief of Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 per acre to the farmers hit by the cyclonic storm.

“The government should give immediate relief on the lines of how the Telangana government gave Rs 10,000 to the recent flood affected families in Hyderabad, amounting up to Rs 650 crore,” said Kalyan.

He said it will get very late by the time crop loss enumeration gets completed and the government doles out compensation by the end of the month.

Kalyan visited Kankipadu, Vuyyuru, Pamarru, Challapalli and Mopidevimandalam villages where he interacted with the paddy farmers.

“In Kankipadu, the farmers told me that they cannot cope with the loss unless Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 is given per acre,” said Kalyan.

The Janasena chief claimed that he felt very bad at seeing the YSRCP legislators allegedly indulging in abuses in the Assembly instead of helping out the farmers.

Kalyan, whose Janasena party is a local ally of the BJP, said that he conducted a teleconference with his party’s important functionaries who apprised him about the hardships faced by the farmers in the wake of the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

