Andhra: Nara Lokesh urges CM Jagan to restore APCOS services

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party National general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Thursday urged chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to restore the services of employees under the AP Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS) “without causing any more obstacles” to their families.

Lokesh, in a statement, put demanded for immediate payment of dues to the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS) employees to be done. “Thousands of these employees were brought out of their respective agencies after the formation of the AP Corporation for Outsourced Services (Apcos). But, they were later removed from their jobs so that those opportunities could be given to the ruling party activists,” the TDP general secretary alleged.

Writing a letter to chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Lokesh pointed out that inconvenience is being caused to APCOS’ employees, and alleged that the AP government has withheld their salaries “by spreading the lies regarding the agencies being shut down”.

Expressing his concerns over the non-payment of salaries, Lokesh said “Jagan Reddy said he had listened to their woes and that he would give job security to them after coming to power.” Furthermore, he reminded the chief minister regarding his supposed promise of “removing” middlemen.

“The Government started another betrayal by announcing that the contract and outsourced employees were brought under the Apcos,” Lokesh stated in his letter. The member of legislative council took a dig at the state government over the employees brought under the APCOS. He alleged added that over 66 employees were removed in Kakinada GGH along with 1,700 UPHC and 180 APCOS employees.