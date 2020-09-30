Andhra Police arrest Maoist in Visakhapatnam district

Visakhapatnam, Sep 30 : The police in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old Maoist, Jamili Kamesh, for his involvement in multiple crimes such as murder and arson, among others.

“We have arrested Kamesh after receiving a tip-off,” Visakhapatnam Rural SP B. Krishna Rao told IANS.

Kamesh, 31, was captured from near a village in GK Veedi mandal, more than 140 km away from Visakhapatnam city. He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“Kamesh has been a part of the Maoist movement for the last 14 years. Presently, his rank was that of an area committee member (ACM),” said Rao.

The police also recovered a .303 gun with several rounds of bullets from his possession.

“Based on his interrogation, we were able to recover around 50 kg gelatin sticks as well,” Rao said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.