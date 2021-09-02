Andhra police arrests one person for selling country-made guns

Further investigation is underway.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 2nd September 2021 2:08 pm IST
West Godavari: Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari Police on Wednesday arrested one person for selling country-made guns and seized the arms and ammunition from his possession in a raid.

According to Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravi Kiran, the accused procured the guns from one Venkatesh Singh of Eluru.

“We have arrested one person for selling country-made guns. He procured the guns from Venkatesh Singh of Eluru who made these guns at his house. We have also recovered 12 ready-to-use guns, six other guns, gun powder, 33 kilogram small iron shots in the raid,” said DSP. “We have registered a case against the accused,” he added.

