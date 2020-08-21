Andhra Police seizes 2350 bottles of liquor in Krishna district

Krishna: Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday seized 2,350 bottles of liquor from a car in Krishna district.

The police managed to arrest one miscreant while another escaped from the spot.

“Police taskforce caught a huge cache of liquor which was being transported from Madhira in Khammam district of Telangana to Vijayawada in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh,” a Nandigama police official said.

The task force personnel were checking vehicles at Nandigama where they found a car in suspicious condition.

After the vehicle was checked, the illegal liquor bottles were found in the car.

Further investigation is underway.

Source: ANI