Andhra Police seizes 2350 bottles of liquor in Krishna district

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 21st August 2020 3:39 pm IST
Andhra Police seizes 2350 bottles of liquor in Krishna district

Krishna: Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday seized 2,350 bottles of liquor from a car in Krishna district.

The police managed to arrest one miscreant while another escaped from the spot.

“Police taskforce caught a huge cache of liquor which was being transported from Madhira in Khammam district of Telangana to Vijayawada in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh,” a Nandigama police official said.

The task force personnel were checking vehicles at Nandigama where they found a car in suspicious condition.
After the vehicle was checked, the illegal liquor bottles were found in the car.

READ:  20 workers fall ill after gas leak in private agro-products unit in AP

Further investigation is underway. 

Source: ANI
Categories
Andhra Pradesh News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close