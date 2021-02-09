Andhra police show humane face amid 1st phase of panchayat polls

Amaravati, Feb 9 : The Andhra Pradesh police showed their humane side during the first phase of the panchayat elections across the state on Tuesday.

Several policemen were seen lending a helping hand to the senior citizens and the specially-abled people, who were standing in queues to cast their vote early in the day.

According to an Andhra police statement, “An octogenarian woman who sustained grievous injuries after she had collapsed at her house, was later brought to the polling booth with the help of police staff led by Inspector Srinivas.”

The woman with a bandage on her forehead was on a chair and later she was enabled to exercise her franchise by the police officials.

In Kadapa district, Suresh, a constable, carried an old woman to the Kazipet polling station to help her cast her vote.

In Kurnool district, police sub-inspector Mallijarjuna helped 106-year-old Gonesani Papamma to vote at Uyyalawada mandal.

Upholding the spirit of democracy, the Prakasam district police carried a specially-abled man to the polling station in Cheemakurthi.

The first phase polling of the four-phase panchayat elections ended at 3.30 p.m.

In Ananthapuram district, Collector Gandham Chandrudu spoke to a few voters and conducted a survey whether they have been marked with the indelible ink on their fingers.

By 2.30 p.m., Kadiri division in the district recorded 79.35 voting percentage.

Kurnool district Collector Veerapandian said that 79.5 per cent polling was recorded by 2.30 p.m. in the district.

In Guntur district, Tenali revenue division recorded a polling percentage of 75.9 by 2.30 p.m.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.