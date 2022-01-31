Andhra Pradesh: 3 day mega-musical event to be held at Tirumala

On the festival of Purandaradasa Aradhana Mahotsavam, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) planned a mega-musical concert from January 31 to February 2. The event is being organised by the Dasa Sahitya Project in Tirumala and Tirupati.

On Monday, from 6 to 8 pm. Haridasa Ranjani will be held at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati, where Dasa Bhajans will be performed and religious speeches will be conducted.

Dhyanam, Nagara Sankeertanam, communal Bhajan, and pontiff talks are among the events held in Tirumala’s Asthana Mandapam.

On Tuesday, tributes will be offered at the Sri Purandaradasa statue in Alipiri, followed by Brundaganam at Tirumala Vaibhavotsava Mandapam at 6 pm. according to Dasa Sahitya project-special officer PR Ananda Theerthacharyulu.

On Wednesday, the final event will be conducted at Tirumala Asthana Mandapam.