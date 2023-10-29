Andhra Pradesh: 6 killed as two trains collide at Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam: Six passengers were killed while several others were injured after two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday night.

Three coaches of Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train derailed after Palasa Express collided with it near the Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa ‘mandal’ (block).

The Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada in Odisha, while the Palasa Express was heading to Vizianagaram from Palasa in Srikakulam district.

Local police have launched a rescue and relief operation. There is darkness at the accident site, which has made the rescue operation difficult.

#BreakingNews: Train collision in #Vizianagaram dt of #AndhraPradesh. Rayagada Express rams into Palasa Passenger from behind in Alamanda. Unconfirmed reports say 3 dead. Palasa passenger apparently stopped on tracks after power supply loss. More details awaited. @newstapTweets pic.twitter.com/8SFSINA2Jb — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) October 29, 2023

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and other officials of East Coast Railway have rushed to the accident site.

The local administration and the NDRF have been informed for assistance and ambulance service, while an accident relief train has reached the site, railway officials said.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad reached the site, and rescue operations are in full swing.

Local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed, seeking assistance and ambulances, and accident relief trains have reached the site, the official added.

Helplines set up for info on Andhra train accident

District collector S. Nagalaxmi said a control room has been opened in her office to provide information about the passengers.

People may contact the control room at 9493589157. The railways has also opened a helpline — 8978080006 — to provide information.

The following emergency helpline numbers have been set up to assist passengers.

Eluru- 0881-2232267

Samalkot- 0884-2327010

Rajahmundry -08832420541

Tuni- 08854-252172

Andhra CM orders rescue, relief operations:

Expressing shock over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials concerned to undertake rescue operations.

Reddy directed the the health, police, revenue and other departments to coordinate rescue operations and ensure best possible treatment to the injured at the nearest hospitals.

He asked the officials to arrange a sufficient number of ambulances to ferry the injured.

PM speaks to railway minister, takes stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh and spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation.

“PM Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected, it said.

“The Prime Minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon,” the PMO tweeted.

