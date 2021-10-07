Andhra Pradesh: APPSCX to recruit 190 assistant engineers

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission on Wednesday released a notification regarding 190 vacancies in the Engineering Sub-services. The application forms will be available between October 21 to November 11.

The notification from the state’s Public Service Commission mentioned that the applications are invited online for recruitment to the post of assistant engineers in various Engineering Sub Services for a total of 35 carry forwarded and 155 fresh vacancies in the scale of pay of Rs. 31,460/- to 84,970/- from candidates within the age group of 18 – 42 years as on 01.07.2021.

Candidates are required to hold a degree or diploma in the relevant engineering fields including LCE or LME or LAE or LSE or DCE Diploma issued by the State Board of Technical Education and Training can apply for the recruitment.

The selection of candidates will happen on the basis of their performance in the written test, for which the schedule will be announced later, stated the APPSC.

The candidates will have to pay Rs 250 for the application fee, Rs 80 for the exam fee along with the application form.