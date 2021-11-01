Andhra Pradesh celebrates Formation Day

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh celebrated its Formation day on Monday, with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisting the National Flag at his official residence at Tadepalli here.



The Chief Minister received the guard of honor from police personnel and unfurled the Tricolour.



He also paid floral tributes to the statues of Telugu Talli and Potti Sriramulu.



“The lineage of sacrifices from Sri Potti Sriramulu to other freedom fighters resulted in State Formation and continues to inspire us. We have to take forward the State towards welfare and development with a firm resolve, dedication, and sincerity,” the Chief Minister said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh.



“Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh on the state’s Formation Day. The people of AP are known for their skills, determination, and tenacity. That is why they are successful in many fields. May the people of AP always be happy, healthy, and successful,” Modi tweeted in both English and Telugu.



Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu, who laid down his life for the formation of the first Telugu state Andhra in 1953.



Andhra Pradesh came into existence on November 1, 1956, when Telangana was merged with Andhra.



Undivided Andhra Pradesh continued celebration of Formation Day on November 1 till 2014 when Telangana was carved out of it as a separate state.



After becoming the first Chief Minister of a truncated Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu had decided to celebrate its Formation Day on June 2.



After coming to power in 2019, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, reverted to the November 1 date to celebrate Foundation Day.



