Andhra Pradesh: Circle inspector fined by SP for not wearing mask

Guntur: Amid the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases and the second wave, state governments have been alert and wearing mask is mandatory in mostly all the places including Andhra Pradesh. In a special drive that was conducted in Guntur, SP Ammireddy fined Tulluru Traffic CI Mallikarjuna Rao for not wearing a mask.

At the lodge intersection, the SP found Traffic CI Mallikarjuna Rao walking without wearing a mask and when he asked him the reason for not wearing on, the CI said he forgot as he was in hurry. Following this, Mallikarjuna was fined and the SP also handed him a mask to wear immediately.

The SP then told the nearby shopkeepers also to make sure to allow people in their store only if they are wearing a mask.

Andhra Pradesh reported 997 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 8,99,812.

According to the state health bulletin, 282 people recovered from the virus in the state and five deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries in the state has gone up to 8,86,498. The state has 6,104 active cases and the death toll stands at 7,210.