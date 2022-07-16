Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan reviews flood-hit areas

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 16th July 2022 1:12 pm IST
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM CMO (AP) ON FRIDAY, JULY 15, 2022** East Godavari: View of flood affected areas in East Godavari district during aerial survey by Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. (PTI Photo)

Amaravati: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with the officials on Govadari floods and relief measures here on Saturday and directed the officials to be vigilant and ensure that there be no loss of life.

During the review, the chief minister enquired about water inflows to the Godavari, evacuation of people, and other relief measures taking place and cautioned them to stay on high alert. He advised them to use support teams like SDRF and NDRF in emergency situations. He ordered the authorities to take adequate measures in setting up relief camps and emphasized providing quality services.

Further, the chief minister directed them to distribute ration supplies to all flood-affected families, which included 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of dal, 1 kg of potatoes, 1 kg of palm oil, and 1 kg of onions to every family.

MS Education Academy

Also, he told them to provide Rs 2000 per family or Rs 1000 per victim while leaving the relief camps. He ordered the officials to report to him on the flood situation every hour.

Flood flow at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 24 lakh cusecs mark on Saturday morning and is expected to go further up during the day.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button