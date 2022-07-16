Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan reviews flood-hit areas

Amaravati: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with the officials on Govadari floods and relief measures here on Saturday and directed the officials to be vigilant and ensure that there be no loss of life.

During the review, the chief minister enquired about water inflows to the Godavari, evacuation of people, and other relief measures taking place and cautioned them to stay on high alert. He advised them to use support teams like SDRF and NDRF in emergency situations. He ordered the authorities to take adequate measures in setting up relief camps and emphasized providing quality services.

Further, the chief minister directed them to distribute ration supplies to all flood-affected families, which included 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of dal, 1 kg of potatoes, 1 kg of palm oil, and 1 kg of onions to every family.

Also, he told them to provide Rs 2000 per family or Rs 1000 per victim while leaving the relief camps. He ordered the officials to report to him on the flood situation every hour.

Flood flow at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 24 lakh cusecs mark on Saturday morning and is expected to go further up during the day.