Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan’s mother escapes unhurt in accident

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Y S. Vijayamma escaped unhurt in an accident in Kurnool town on Thursday.

The former MLA was in Kurnool to call on the family of a friend of her late husband and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

When she was returning from the town, one of the tyres of the car in which she was travelling burst.

The incident took place on the Gutthi road.

Vijayamma escaped unhurt to the relief of those accompanying her. She later resumed her journey in another car.

Last month, she had resigned as the honorary president of YSR Congress Party.

Vijayamma told the party plenary that she needed to stand with her daughter Y.S. Sharmila, who has floated a political party in neighbouring Telangana.

After Rajasekhara Reddy’s death in a helicopter crash in 2009, Vijayamma was elected unopposed to the Assembly of then undivided Andhra Pradesh from Pulivendula constituency in Kadapa district.

In the by-elections held in 2011 following the resignation of Jagan Reddy and Vijayamma from the Congress party, they were elected from Kadapa Lok Sabha and Pulivendula Assembly constituencies, respectively, by record margins.

Vijayamma had contested unsuccessfully for Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam in 2014.