Andhra Pradesh councillor slaps self with footwear

Councillor Ramraju
Visakhapatnam: Vexed over not being able to get any work done, a councilor slapped himself with his slipper during a meeting of a municipal body in Andhra Pradesh.

Councilor Ramaraju, belonging to the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), resorted to the bizarre protest in the meeting of Narsipatnam municipality in Anakapalle district.

Speaking during the meeting, the councilor lamented that despite 30 months after getting elected, he was unable to get any work done to solve civic issues in his ward.

Blaming his own fate for this situation, Ramaraju took out a slipper and hit himself on his cheeks. Other councilors advised him to stop hitting himself with the footwear. He threw the mike on the table to end his speech.

The TDP councilor said during his speech, that not a single work relating to water supply, sanitation, and lighting was done in his ward.

