Andhra Pradesh: Elephant dies of electrocution in Chittoor

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd December 2022 8:08 pm IST
ANI

Chittoor: An elephant died of electrocution after coming in contact with an electric transformer in a forest area in Chittoor district.

The incident occurred on Friday in Mogilivari Palli-Kunta Bella forest area in Chittoor district. After the incident, the villagers informed the forest officials about the death of the jumbo.

Also Read
Puducherry temple elephant ‘Lakshmi’ collapses on road, dies

“Locals informed us about the death of an elephant near to fields in Chittoor district. it was unfortunate to lose an elephant. For many days herd of elephants has been wandering in the Chittoor district. We are assuming the elephant from that group died. We have taken preventive measures still they are wandering in various places. we are going to cremate the elephant,” said a forest department official.

The investigation is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button