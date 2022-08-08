Andhra Pradesh: Five killed as car rams into truck in Prakasam

The accident occured on Amaravati-Anantapur highway. The deceased, including three women, were on their way to Tirupati from Macherla.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th August 2022 10:41 am IST
Representative Image

Amaravati: Five persons were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district in the early hours of Monday.

A car rammed into a truck from rear near Cumbam in Prakasam district. All five occupants of the car died on the spot.

The accident occured on Amaravati-Anantapur highway. The deceased, including three women, were on their way to Tirupati from Macherla.

The deceased were identified as Animi Reddy (60), Guravamma (60), Anantamma (55), Adilaxmi (58) and Nagi Reddy (24).

On receipt of the information about the accident, police rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to a nearby government hospital for autopsy.

The deceased hailed from Sirigiripadu village in Veldurti mandal of Palnadu district.

Police suspect that overspeeding led to the collision. A police officer said they have registered a case and took up investigation.

