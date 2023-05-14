Andhra Pradesh government attaches Chandrababu Naidu’s guest house

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has attached a guest house of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the banks of Krishna river at Undavalli near Vijayawada.

The property was attached in accordance with the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1944, as Naidu, while serving as Chief Minister, allegedly misused his position and resorted to quid pro quo. The CID alleged that Naidu and former Municipal Administration Minister P. Naryana had misused their authority.

The home department issued the attachment orders after informing the local ACB court.

According to the CID, Naidu and Narayana had resorted to irregularities in the alignment of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) master plan, and inner ring road and in return, took into possession the guest house of Lingamaneni Ramesh. The probe into the allegations established that they had flouted all laws, guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission and general fiscal norms in the matter.

Apart from the guest house, the CID also attached the properties of Narayana’s relatives to a extent of 75,880 square feet, and their money in bank accounts.

It was also alleged that Naidu had secured assets with Lingamaneni Ramesh as his benami and favoured the latter by changing the alignment of the inner ring road to benefit him, besides changing the master plan to improve the value of his assets at the cost of the farmers.

Meanwhile, the TDP has found fault with the move of YSRCP government. It alleged that the government was acting with political vendetta towards the Leader of the Opposition.

Soon after coming to power in 2019, the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had demolished Praja Vedika, a government structure built as an extension to Naidu’s residence on the banks of Krishna river, citing violation of norms.