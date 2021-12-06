Andhra Pradesh government bans tobacco products for one year

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Food Safety, Andhra Pradesh, in an order on Monday banned the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of Gutkha/Pan masala and chewing tobacco for a period of one year with effect from December 7.

The order stated that gutka and pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine as ingredients and products including scented or flavoured Tobacco packed in pouches, sachets, and containers are prohibited in the state during the given period.

Tobacco ban in Hyderabad

In wake of the consumption and sale of illegal drugs and gutka in the city, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force along with Afzalgunj Police conducted a raid on a godown located at New Osmangunj and seized banned chewing Tobacco products weighing about 1475 Kgs worth Rs. 57,07,640.

One person indulged in possession/sale of such products was apprehended, according to a police official.

Also Read Hyderabad Police seizes 1,475 kgs of banned tobacco worth Rs 57 lakh

According to Hyderabad City Commissioner Anjani Kumar IPS, the raid was conducted on November 18 based on a piece of credible information.