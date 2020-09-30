Andhra Pradesh govt hatching conspiracy to divide society: TDP

Amaravati, Sep 29 : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram has alleged that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government is plotting a wider conspiracy to reap electoral and political advantages by dividing the society on religious lines.

He also objected to Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang’s remark that hundreds of temples were attacked occurred during the TDP regime.

“The DGP was making baseless statements and he should come out with proofs for his charges,” he claimed.

Addressing reporters, Ram claimed that there was total religious harmony during Nara Chandababu Naidu’s regime from 2014 to 2019, with equal safety and security to temples, churches and mosques.

“Immediate steps were taken and any untoward incident was brought immediately under control. But now, the Jagan Reddy rule is lethargic and lenient towards the culprits, which has now resulted in the occurrence of over 95 to 100 attacks on temples in just 16 months,” he claimed.

Ram alleged that attacks on temples were continuing even after the Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot blaze in East Godavari district.

“Recently, a Nandeeshwara idol was demolished at a Shiva temple in Chittoor district while another Hanuman idol was vandalised in Nellore district. No action was taken against the perpetrators till now,” he alleged.

Claiming that there is no security for temples, Ram said the state government is not giving equal importance to all religions like the TDP government did.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.