Andhra Pradesh govt may acquire all government aided pvt schools

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh education minister Audimalepu Suresh said that the state government is mulling over the idea to acquire government aided private schools.

On Wednesday, the state education minister announced that the government of AP is pondering over the idea of overtaking such institutes or to shut them down and redeploy the staff at suitable positions in various government schools.

“Government-aided private educational institutions are a big scam. It is a waste of money and the purpose for which they were allowed to be established isn’t being served. Some schools and colleges have recruited incompetent teaching staff just to keep them running and receive government funds. We are putting an end to this. We aim to set a benchmark for the country when it comes to running and managing government educational institutions.” said Suresh.

As per officials, enrolments in government schools have increased after the renovation drive , which gave a face lift to about 15,575 schools recently. As part of a state scheme, the education department aims renovate over 45,000 institutes in three phases.

The Principal secretary of School Education B.Rajashekhar said “the government will take over the management of all such institutions without paying any compensation to the current management once they submit an undertaking with their assent” as reported by The Indian Express.

The education department gave prior notice to certain government aided private institutions regarding their acquisition. As part of this move, 150 degree colleges, 122 junior colleges and over 2,500 schools are expected to be acquired by the government, the Indian Express report added.