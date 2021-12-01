Andhra Pradesh: Landslides bring traffic to halt on Tirumala ghat road

Tirumala [AP]: Tirumala ghat road caved in due to the landslides which took place on Wednesday morning.

Following the incident, the road has been sealed off. The devotees who were going to Tirumala remained stranded as the traffic came to standstill on the road.

In order to clear the debris and make way for the devotees, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) vigilance and security wing sleuths and officials of engineering department reached the spot.

Landslides brought traffic to a halt on the Eguva Kanuma (upward journey) ghat road on #tirumalahills .

The traffic has been diverted and both sides journeys are allowed on the Diguva Kanuma (downward) road, on a regulated basis. Repair work is on.#TirupatiRains#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/FXMHvm65VF — P Pavan (@PavanJourno) December 1, 2021

Disaster Management System

Earlier, TTD Executive Officer Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy has directed officials to set up a Disaster Management System to assess losses and damages during calamities like heavy rains, rock falls on ghat roads, and also issue precautionary alerts to devotees.

Addressing a review meeting in Tirupati on Sunday, Reddy said a control room should be set up during such crisis periods in co-ordination with all departments to help devotees.

He said there is an urgent need to revive devotee services by undertaking repairs on war footing to ghat roads. He also urged engineering department officials to make temporary repairs to Srivari Mettu footpath as permanent repairs may take time.