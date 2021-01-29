Andhra Pradesh logs 125 more Covid cases, tally 8.87 lakh

Amaravati, Jan 29 : Andhra Pradesh reported 125 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the tally to over 8.87 lakh, while 175 more recoveries were recorded.

Krishna district reported the highest number of cases (26), followed by Guntur and Visakhapatnam (19 each), East Godavari (14), Chittoor (13), West Godavari (9), Nellore (8), Anantapur and Srikakulam (5 each), Kurnool (3), Vizianagaram (2) and Kadapa and Prakasam (1 each).

Since the last few days, Krishna has been registering the highest number of cases.

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.80 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, no new Covid deaths were reported in the past 24 hours across the state, while the number of active cases is only 1,308.

With 42,809 more tests, total Covid-19 tests conducted so far in Andhra Pradesh have crossed 1.3 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.