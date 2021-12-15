Andhra Pradesh logs 163 fresh Covid-19 cases

Published: 15th December 2021
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 163 fresh Covid-19 cases, 162 recoveries and three deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed 20,75,271 total positives, 20,58,979 recoveries and 14,471 deaths so far.

The number of active cases now stood at 1,821, the latest bulletin said.

Chittoor and East Godavari districts reported 25 fresh cases each, West Godavari 20, Guntur 18, Visakhapatnam 15, SPS Nellore 12, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram 10 each.

The remaining five districts added less than 10 new cases each.

SPS Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh fatality each in a day.

After a gap of three weeks, Krishna district did not report any Covid-19 death on Wednesday.

