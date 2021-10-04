Andhra Pradesh logs 429 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Amaravati: The number of active cases in Andhra Pradesh fell below the 10,000 mark on Monday, as the state logged 429 COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to over 20.53 lakh, while the toll went up to 14,208 with four casualties.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of cases with 89 followed by Nellore 85, a state government bulletin said, giving figures of the last 24 hours ending at 9 AM. The active cases stood at 9,753. The total number of cases in the state stood at 20,53,192, while with 1029 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 20,29,231.

Over 30,000 samples were tested today, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to over 2.84 crore .

Two people in Guntur and one each in Chitoor and Krishna districts died of the killer virus.