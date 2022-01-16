Andhra Pradesh logs 4,570 Covid cases

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 4,570 new Covid-19 cases and one death.

The daily Covid count dropped from Saturday due to fewer tests conducted but the positivity rate jumped to 15.22 per cent.

The state had Saturday reported 4,955 cases but 35,673 samples were tested. During the last 24 hours that ended 10 a.m. Sunday, 30,022 samples were tested.

The positivity rate rose to 15.22 per cent from 13.89 per cent the previous day.

This is the highest positivity rate in more than eight months. The active cases in the state also surged to 26,770.

One person succumbed to the virus during last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll to 14,510.

According to the state command control room, Chittoor district accounted for the highest number of cases at 1,124, followed by Visakhapatnam (1028) and Guntur (368).

The 24-hour period also saw 669 people recovering from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 20,65,000.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has ruled out extending holidays for educational institutions in view of the surge in Covid cases as neighbouring Telangana has done.

The Telangana government on Sunday extended holidays for educational institutions till January 30.