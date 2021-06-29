Andhra Pradesh: Man kills nephews, surrenders

The accused surrendered at the police station while further investigation is underway.

By ANI|   Posted by Nikita Venkatesh  |   Published: 29th June 2021 1:42 pm IST
Representative image

Guntur: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered two of his nephews in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district.
The victims have been identified as Rohan (7) and Parthiv (10).

Later, the accused surrendered at the Police Station. “Two children have brutally been murdered in 23rd ward of Repalle town at around 4 pm. The children have been identified as Rohan (7) and Parthiv (10). A close relative beat the children with a wooden stick. The children were taken to the hospital but doctors confirmed their death,” Suryanarayana, Circle inspector, Repalle, said.

“We are filing a case based on the complaint of the mother of the children. We will investigate whether there are any internal family disputes or for any other reasons he has killed the children,” he added.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button