Andhra Pradesh: Naidu urges CM Jagan to cancel TTD Jumbo Board

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu said that constituting the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) Jumbo Board is a mark of disrespect to the devotees.

On Friday, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his displeasure over the formation of the TTD Jumbo board, which consists of 81 members. He further stated that the move hurts the sentiments of the devotees.

The former Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister urged the state government not to use the world-renowned TTD holy site for image building, and personal gains, the appointment of corrupt officials as part of the governing body is condemnable, he added.

The opposition leader criticized the government for propping the TTD Jumbo board as a rehabilitation centre for people with failed political careers. In a letter to AP chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he warned that anybody who tarnishes the glory of “Venkanna” will repent in the future.

Naidu was of the opinion that the current TTD jumbo board needs to be revoked and replaced with a new board, formed in accordance with the traditions. It must be headed by people who are devoted to “Swamivari Seva”, he added. The TDP supremo also accused the state government of undermining the value of the sacred temple as it has entrusted corrupt officials with its maintenance.

The YSRCP government was accused of malpractices at the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD), with Naidu stating that, ‘laddu prasadam’ rates were arbitrarily hiked. The pious ‘Srivari prasadam’ was misused and distributed in the elections. The TDP further alleged that all sorts of unethical and impious activities were going on in the past two and half years.