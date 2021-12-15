Andhra Pradesh: Nine die as APSRTC bus plunges into rivulet

Hyderabad: In a gory mishap, an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus that was carrying 47 passengers veered off a bridge and plunged into a water body. According to the superintendent of police Rahul Dev Sharma at least nine people died, including the driver, and 22 were injured.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for each passenger who died in the bus accident in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district. — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

According to official sources, the bus was travelling from Velerupadu Mandal to Jangareddygudem when the accident happened.

Around 9 people were feared killed and several injured, when an APSRTC (State Gov't Bus) bus overturned into the Jalleruvagu near Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district, on Wednesday afternoon. There were around 60 people on the bus at the time of the accident. pic.twitter.com/YuA5ekqU5l — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 15, 2021

The APSRTC bus driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed against the bridge railing at Vegavaram hamlet, falling into the rivulet.

With the aid of boats, locals saved a few individuals. After learning about the tragedy, Jangareddygudem police and rescuers hurried to the scene. The injured were taken to the Jangareddygudem government hospital and the condition of two is said to be critical.

So far, nine bodies have been discovered. The search for the missing people is ongoing.