Andhra Pradesh: Parents set woman on fire over love affair

Kadapa: A 20-year-old from Rayachoti Town of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh was allegedly set on fire by her parents, who objected to her decision not to marry according to their wishes, police said.

According to police the woman apparently told her parents, that she had been rejecting all the matches they had been bringing for her because she was in love and wanted to marry that person.

Rayachiti Circle inspector Raju said: “The 20-year-old Tasim from Kothapalli area of Rayachoti town in her statement to us said that her parents had been seeking matches for her marriage for long but she kept on rejecting all of them. She told them she was in love with a boy but her parents were opposed to her marrying him and were forcing her to marry someone else. Due to this there were many quarrels in the house and on Tuesday evening there was a verbal brawl in the family.”

The woman, in her statement to police, alleged that her parents and younger brother Tazuddin poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.

The woman’s sister rushed her to a government hospital where she has been admitted for treatment. “On intimation, we reached the hospital and recorded her statement. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the woman’s parents and younger brother. We will arrest them soon,” the police added.

Further details are awaited.