Andhra Pradesh: Police recover 42 country-made bombs in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Palasa police has seized 42 country-made bombs along with sticks and stones in Golla Kanchili village of Srikakulam district on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Palasa Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sivanagi Reddy said, “There are two groups in Golla Kanchili village led by Duvva Lokanatham and Dokkari Dalaiah. Both groups have old rivalries for a long time. They are trying for the upper hand in the village politics leading to clashes. Last year also both the groups clashed with each other.”

“Now, we have received information that the groups are getting ready for clashes. Regarding this, we held immediate searches. We found 42 country-made bombs, stones and sticks kept ready for the clash. We have filed a case on both the factions and are investigating the matter,” added Reddy.

The police has detained a few persons while many are absconding. The recovery of the country-made bombs has now caused an alarming concern for the police.

Source: ANI