Andhra Pradesh records 79 more Covid cases, 87 recoveries

By IANS|   Published: 5th February 2021 12:14 am IST

Amaravati, Feb 4 : Andhra Pradesh reported 79 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking its overall tally to over 8.88 lakh, even as 87 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number of cases at 20, followed by Visakhapatnam (13), Guntur (12), West Godavari (6), Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, and Prakasam (5 each), Nellore and Srikakulam (3 each) and Kurnool and Vizianagaram (1 each).

No case was reported from Kadapa.

Since the last few days, Krishna has been registering the highest number of cases.

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.71 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.42 per cent.

The state currently has 1,154 active cases.

With 28,254 tests in the past 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 1.32 crore.

